CCI declines interim stay for Google on Android-related antitrust ruling

An Indian tribunal on Wednesday declined Google's request for an interim stay on an antitrust ruling that ordered the tech giant to change its approach to its Android platform.
The Competition Commission of India in October fined Alphabet Inc's Google $161 million for exploiting its dominant position in markets such as online search and through the Android app store, and asked it to change restrictions imposed on smartphone makers related to pre-installing apps.
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 12:00 IST
