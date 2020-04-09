Covid-19: Adani Wilmar, Swiggy tie up to deliver edible oil, food items

FMCG major Adani Wilmar, which makes and sells edible oil and food items under the 'Fortune' brand, has tied up with online food aggregator to deliver essential foodstuff to customers amid the nationwide lockdown to contain spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus).

With logistics and supply chains being disrupted due to the ongoing lockdown, the two are working to ensure customers can access the entire range of Adani Wilmar's products without stepping out of their homes, said Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO,





While is likely to start delivery of the Fortune range in Lucknow and Kanpur by next week, also plans to expand the service to 13 more cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, among others.

"We are confident that Swiggy's convenient mode of delivery and the excellent quality of our products will ensure that the service is very well received by our customers," Mallick added.

As part of the tie-up, is also coming up with special combo packs containing an assortment of 4-5 products to cater to regional preferences. The firm will expand the offerings based on customer feedback and market insights.

The option to order Fortune products will be activated on the app as soon as it becomes available in a particular geography. Once an order is placed, delivery executives will pick up the Fortune products from Swiggy’s stock points and deliver them to customers within 24 hours.



All necessary precautions such as the use of hand sanitisers, face masks, hand gloves, social distancing, and minimal human contact will be strictly followed during the pick-up and delivery process.

"We are committed to preventing from spreading and will put in place all the necessary systems to do so," Mallick added.