Covid-19: Capital goods firms experiment with contracts, chase payments

Covid-19 and the ensuing lockdown might have slowed production of capital goods companies, but some firms managed to adapt and use the downtime to chase payments and enter shorter credit-cycle contracts.

In addition, some clients are releasing bank guarantees earlier than usual, helping such firms. R Shankar Raman, chief financial officer and whole-time director of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), said in the company’s June quarter earnings call that if there was a bright spot in the tough quarter, it was the company’s ability to reconcile payments, sign off and get these bills ...