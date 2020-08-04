Covid-19: From RIL, to Tata Projects, India Inc goes for antibody testing

India Inc’s bigwigs as well as small players are warming up to the idea of testing all its employees for antibodies. This could, in turn, contribute to the country’s Covid-19 immunity database.

Reliance Industries (RIL), India’s largest private sector company, is using a mix of all the Covid-19 related tests available, including antibody tests. RIL executives said the nature of the tests and who should undergo it is determined using the company’s AI-based symptoms tracker, which every employee has to update for himself and her family member. The RIL symptoms ...