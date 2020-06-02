Covid-19: Helping rural Bihar and UP get free vouchers to buy green power

What does a village consumer drawing power from decentralised energy systems (DES) do when the Covid-19 induced hits his paying capacity? State governments, like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, have taken initiatives of not charging fixed portion of power tariff from big customers but those connected to DES find it hard to buy power packages when their income flow has drastically reduced.

To overcome this problem and prevent long-term demand destruction for energy supply spawned by it, Smart Power India (SPI), an initiative of Rockefeller Foundation, has begun a voucher system for power consumers in 32 villages of and Uttar Pradesh. Besides, SPI is looking at a separate line of credit through micro finance institutions (MFIs) for customised loan of up to Rs 20,000 for rural customers.

For the first month starting June 1, SPI is issuing power purchase vouchers to customers of ESCOs that operate DES. These vouchers will pay 75 per cent of their monthly power bill in June, 50 per cent in July and another 25 per cent in August. “Collections were dropping, so we did a meeting of all mini grid operators. We said they should continue with service whether payment is made or not and be in touch with customers telephonically,” Jaideep Mukherjee, chief executive officer, SPI, told Business Standard.

He said they wanted to understand two things; the reasons consumers want to continue with buying power from DES was reliability of supply and also their requirement beyond electricity.

SPI conducted survey along with its five ESCOs in villages of eastern Uttar Pradesh and “We recognise what has happened to the rural economy. While household demand continued, businesses were badly impacted and didn’t have much cash in hand,” he said. The survey covered three customers segments--household, shops and commercial establishments to understand the impact of Covid-19

Mukherjee said power demand from households and community centres continued. Even though schools and community centres were shut, close to 10-12 of them out of more than 50 that get power from SPI’s five ESCOs are being used as quarantine facilities. These facilities can accommodate around 100 people at any one given point in time. Village natives moving back from cities are housed in these centres for quarantine.

Mukherjee said there is a prioritisation which happens when people do not have money. “They may buy unreliable power (from government grid) or do not buy power at all. So, for a three-month period, we will give this direct benefit through vouchers which will be tied to purchase of power so that they do not feel that power is eating into some priority. It will be a supplement to their financial resources.” The voucher system will also ensure timely payments to operators so that they can sustain themselves.

The grant would be given through an electronic voucher delivery system. “We will first send them a text or whatsapp message followed by a telephonic calls from the ESCOs and then vouchers will be send.”

Mukherjee said the voucher system could benefit about 100,000 people across 30,000 establishments. Of the total establishments, about one third are small commercial enterprises, like tailor, electronic repair and other shops, while the remaining are households. The voucher redeemable for power purchase from their five ESCOs would be a grant totalling about $250,000 (about Rs 1.5-2 crore) that would flow from Rockefeller Foundation through SPI.

Apart from this, SPI was looking at a separate line of credit through micro finance institutions for customised loan of an average Rs 20,000 for rural market. “We have MFI partners who finance energy efficient appliances. We are in dialogue with them for a separate line of credit which will be finalised in a month.”

SPI already has a tie-up with two MFIs, Sahyog Development Services and Udyat Financial Services, for financing of energy efficient appliances.

Some of these five ESCOs, run by Tara Urja, Husk, HCL Foundation, OMC and Minda Foundation, also supply clean RO water to villages. For instance, at Bheldi village in Bihar, one cycle produces 1,000 litre of RO water uses 6 Kilowatt of renewable power which includes electricity for chilling that is required in summers. The sale of RO jar, sold under TARAurja brand, continued to households during the period, while those to commercial establishments had no demand.

Another activity that SPI is promoting is making of masks by rural women and tailors. “We will buy them back and provide them to our customers,” he said.

The two surveys that covered the lockdown impact from March 25-April 15, 2020 and then from April 16-May 20 had also seen improved hygiene practices among the villagers.