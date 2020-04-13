Covid-19 impact: Analysts see over 20% decline in Q4 profit for GCPL

There is little doubt that coronavirus-led lockdown will hit the earnings of even the fast-moving consumer goods sector. Godrej Consumer Products’ (GCPL’s) March 2020 quarter (Q4) update, announced on Thursday post market hours, too indicated a sharp impact on its overall business. But, not only do analysts see a sharp fall in GCPL’s Q4 net profit, but there is little clarity on whether the June quarter will be any better. On Monday the stock was down almost 6 per cent.



“We estimate around 23 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit of GCPL in Q4 mainly led by 11 per cent revenue fall,” says Nitin Gupta, analyst at SBICAP Securities. GCPL owns key consumer brands like Godrej No 1, Goodknight, Hit, and Cinthol, among others.





Overall supply chain disruption amid lockdown across many geographies and social distancing norms took a hit on the revenue of the company in the latter part of March, resulting in high-teens revenue fall, said GCPL.

The supply chain disruption is likely to have also impacted sales of GCPL’s essential items. Further, topline pressure is likely to have stemmed from lower demand for non-essential products, which are around 45 per cent of GCPL’s revenue pie, according to UBS Securities. Both, domestic and international businesses (45 per cent of consolidated sales) of GCPL are expected to report poor top-line performance in Q4.