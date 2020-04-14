Extended lockdown, slow recovery to dent Phoenix Mills' revenues

The Phoenix Mills stock fell over 12 per cent in Monday trade on worries that an extended lockdown would dent its revenues in the short term, reduce cash flows, and increase leverage. Further, any renegotiations of rentals between the company and tenants could have an adverse impact on the revenue flow in financial year 2020-21 (FY21).

Most brokerages have downgraded the stock and cut their operating profit estimates for FY21 by 35 per cent. The key near-term worry, given the lockdown, is the hit on the rentals for the company, which builds and operates malls, hotels, commercial ...