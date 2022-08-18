CPRI inks MoU with Chhattisgarh govt to set up regional testing laboratory

The Bengaluru-based Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the for setting up a regional testing laboratory in Raipur district, an official said.

As per the agreement, the national-level testing unit will be established on an area of 10 acres in sector-30 of Nava Raipur Atar Nagar which will have test facilities for transformers, energy meters, transformer oil, switch fuse unit and other electricity-related equipment, the public relations department official said.

Power will get a 20 per cent rebate in the testing of equipment, he said.

The contract was signed between Chhattisgarh energy department secretary Ankit Anand and Additional Director of CPRI, BA Sawale, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here at his official residence, he said.

Besides providing testing services to ensure quality in power sector producers, the CPRI, an autonomous body under the Power ministry, also promotes applied research in the sector, he said.

