JUST IN
Razorpay acquires Ezetap for $200 mn; forays into offline payments
Swiggy appoints Rohit Kapoor as CEO for its Food Marketplace business
Jio gained 4.2 million new users in June, Airtel added 0.79 million: Trai
RBL Bank offloads over 12% stake in Kilburn Engg since May for Rs 17 cr
Cactus Venture aims to raise Rs 750 cr by Dec to invest in clean-tech firms
Telecom user base grows to 1.17 bn with Jio taking lead in new addition
Indian venture debt platform 8vdX expands to UK, Singapore and Australia
Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal and Relevel deny report of layoffs
After Amazon, Flipkart fined for allowing sale of poor quality cookers
IBBI likely to issue more regulations by August-end to streamline CIRP
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Razorpay acquires Ezetap for $200 mn; forays into offline payments
Business Standard

CPRI inks MoU with Chhattisgarh govt to set up regional testing laboratory

The Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) signed a MoU with the Chhattisgarh government for setting up a regional testing laboratory in Raipur district, an official said

Topics
Chhattisgarh government | Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

A health worker sorts vials at a COVID-19 testing site amid concern over a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Representative Image

The Bengaluru-based Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Chhattisgarh government for setting up a regional testing laboratory in Raipur district, an official said.

As per the agreement, the national-level testing unit will be established on an area of 10 acres in sector-30 of Nava Raipur Atar Nagar which will have test facilities for transformers, energy meters, transformer oil, switch fuse unit and other electricity-related equipment, the public relations department official said.

Power companies will get a 20 per cent rebate in the testing of equipment, he said.

The contract was signed between Chhattisgarh energy department secretary Ankit Anand and Additional Director of CPRI, BA Sawale, in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here at his official residence, he said.

Besides providing testing services to ensure quality in power sector producers, the CPRI, an autonomous body under the Power ministry, also promotes applied research in the sector, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh government

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 07:25 IST

`
.