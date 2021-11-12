CredAble launches UpScale to enable financial inclusion among SMEs

-
ALSO READ
We helped shrink the working capital cycle: CredAble's Nirav Choksi
Street signs: Index inclusion setback for REITs, Paras IPO in demand & more
PSBs told to push for financial inclusion, expand insurance coverage
Second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic throws auto SMEs out of gear
NPAs in retail and MSMEs rise to 7.3% for public sector banks in Q1
-
CredAble, an AI-powered tech platform enabling working capital financing across enterprise ecosystems, announced the launch of UpScale, a platform that enables growth and financial inclusion for SMEs and MSMEs in India. Last month alone CredAble disbursed Rs 3,500 crore to more than 100,000 small businesses. With UpScale, CredAble will penetrate deeper into the ecosystem with tailor-made solutions for small business owners.
SMEs are largely starved in terms of credit and growth yet contribute nearly 30 per cent of the GDP. Explaining the need to overcome these challenges for the backbone of the nation.
“Due to broken financial management, only 16 per cent of MSMEs have access to formal credit, creating a gap of $350 billion. Thus, it is important that MSMEs manage their finances better and scale faster,” said Nirav Choksi, co-founder and CEO, CredAble. “With UpScale, our aim is to create inclusive growth for small businesses by providing them with cash management, payment, credit and growth tools that will enable small business owners to efficiently grow and manage their businesses.”
CredAble recently raised $30 million in its Series B round and is using the raised funds to enhance CredAble’s reach as well as solutions for small businesses via UpScale. The platform syncs in with a business’ existing accounting software and bank accounts and provides real-time business data that helps make informed decisions to manage financial operations. This includes collection and payments and avail instant, collateral-free access to working capital financing along with other growth tools.
“UpScale helps automate credit and cash flow management so a business can focus on what is important – Growth,” said Nitin Sharma, chief product officer and MD – SME Business, CredAble.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU