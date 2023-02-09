JUST IN
Hindalco PAT drops 63% in December quarter on elevated input costs
Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 90 crore in Q3
Japan's Nissan reports 55% jump in profits as chip shortages decline
MRF December-quarter consolidated net profit rises 17% to Rs 174.83 crore
Adani Wilmar Q3 net rises 16% to Rs 246.16 cr on back of margin expansion
Escorts Kubota posts 6% YoY decline in Dec quarter profit to Rs 180 crore
Adani Power Q3 profit falls 96% YoY to Rs 9 cr; revenue rises 45%
India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
Adani Power reports 96% decline in profits, cites high coal import costs
Shree Cements posts 44% fall in Dec-quarter profit on high fuel costs
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Results
Digi tool automation can fuel $1.4 trn of revenue, profit $282 bn: Infosys
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Credit Suisse reports loss for fifth straight quarter, shares slump 10%

While withdrawals were concentrated in a hectic two-week period in October, the full scale of the exodus - 110.5 billion francs - still surprised analysts

Topics
Credit Suisse | Results | outflow

Marion Halftermeyer & Myriam Balezou | Bloomberg 

Credit Suisse | Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Credit Suisse Group AG posted a bigger-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter and unprecedented client outflows, exacerbating the difficulty for Chief Executive Officer Ulrich Koerner in returning to profitability by next year.

Shares in the Swiss bank slid 10% on Thursday after it posted a fifth-straight quarterly loss, of 1.39 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion). While outflows were concentrated in a hectic two-week period in October, the full scale of the exodus — 110.5 billion francs — still surprised analysts.

Koerner’s pledge to stem the decline hinges on a massive client outreach program to woo nervous clients and their cash back to the bank, while carving out the volatile investment bank and slashing costs. On Thursday, Credit Suisse reported progress in the steps needed to execute the plan, including the purchase of dealmaker Michael Klein’s boutique advisory firm, but only tentative signs that customer confidence is returning.

By “2024 I think we should be profitable,” Koerner said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Francine Lacqua. “2023 will be a transformative year, and then we get better and better,” he said.

Koerner detailed the bank’s efforts to win funds back, reaching out to tens of thousands of clients following the October surge, with management “hopeful that we bring a fair part of the outflow back in 2023 and the rest will come later.”

Credit Suisse’s total assets under management stood at 1.3 trillion Swiss francs at the end of 2022, a decline of almost 20% from a year earlier. Chief Financial Officer Dixit Joshi said Thursday that the wealth management unit had seen inflows in January, particularly in Asia Pacific.

Credit Suisse

The bank is executing on its restructuring plan “at pace,” according to the CEO. Since the end of October, Credit Suisse has raised $4 billion in fresh capital and closed the sale of its securitized products group to Apollo Global Management Inc., expecting to book a gain of $800 million in the first quarter.

Investment banking carve-out Credit Suisse First Boston is taking shape, with the absorption of Klein’s boutique firm for $210 million and an intention to publicly list or spin off the unit by the end of 2024. And on costs, Credit Suisse has managed to cut 4% of staff, inching towards the 17% or 9,000 total job cuts they plan by 2025.

chart

The structural cuts in the investment bank coupled with an uncertain macroeconomic environment partly drove results that trailed European and US peers by a long way. Fixed income trading revenues in the quarter were down 84% year on year, while equities trading revenues collapsed by 96%. Meanwhile capital markets and advisory revenues were also down 59%, as a result of a slump in dealmaking and an uncertain market environment, though that result was more in line with the competition.

In wealth management, the bank posted a before-tax-loss of 199 million francs, worse than estimates. Recurring fees and net interest income were both down by 17%, while transactions revenues slumped 20% driven by marked-to-market losses for APAC financing of 31 million francs.

The continued losses underscore the urgency for Chairman Axel Lehmann and Koerner to put Credit Suisse on sustainable footing, with investors and analysts showing limited patience for execution of the revamp.

“With heavy losses to continue in 2023, we expect to see another wave of downgrades and see no reason to own the shares,” analysts at Keefe, Bruyette and Woods wrote in a note Thursday.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Credit Suisse

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 17:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.