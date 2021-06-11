Crisil assigns 'highest' corporate governance rating to Bharti Airtel

on Friday said that has assigned ' GVC Level 1' grading to the company, which is the 'highest' level in terms of practices.

"We are pleased to inform you that has assigned its 'CRISIL GVC Level 1' grading to the Company. The grading indicates that practices and value creation at the Company for all its stakeholders are at the 'Highest' level," the company said in a regulatory filing.

As per Crisil's website, the capability of entities graded CRISIL 'GVC Level 1' with regard to and value creation for all stakeholders is 'excellent'.

Last month, the telco had reported a net profit of Rs 759 crore for the January-March quarter.

Its revenues for the period under review rose 17.6 per cent to Rs 25,747 crore.

Around 2.07 p.m., its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 542.50, lower by Rs 2.55 or 0.47 per cent from its previous close.

--IANS

rrb/sn/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)