Crisis-hit IL&FS to raise Rs 150 bn, hike borrowing limit to Rs 350 bn

IInfrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) has again defaulted on repaying loans — this time the amount in question is about Rs 2.7 billion — even as it received the shareholders’ nod to raise up to Rs 150 billion through debentures. Cash-strapped IL&FS informed the BSE on Sunday that the company was unable to service its obligations on account of loans from banks and financial institutions of Rs 2.23 billion due on September 28 and Rs 470 million due on September 29.

Earlier, it could not service repayments due on September 18 and 14. Also, ...