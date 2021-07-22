CSB Bank's Q1 net profit increases 14% at Rs 61 cr, provisions rise

-
ALSO READ
Sensex, Nifty open higher ahead of Budget presentation at 11 am today
Budget: 8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22, says Sitharaman
Industry cheers as Budget 2021 increases FDI limit in insurance to 74%
Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi 'bahi khata' with tablet
Union Budget 2021: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Ministry of Finance
-
Private lender CSB Bank on Thursday reported a nearly 14 per cent growth in its net profit to Rs 61 crore in the April-June quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 53.56 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
Total income during the first quarter of FY2021-22 rose to Rs 571.53 crore from Rs 496.88 crore in the year-ago quarter, the south India-based lender said in a regulatory filing. The bank had reported a total income of Rs 609.45 crore in the January-March quarter of FY21.
Provisions for bad loans and contingencies rose to Rs 98.26 crore in the April-June quarter from Rs 57.53 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to 4.88 per cent of the gross advances as of June 30, 2021, from 3.51 per cent by the end of June 2020. Net NPAs soared to 3.21 per cent from 1.74 per cent.
In absolute value, the gross NPAs of the bank stood at Rs 686.39 crore, higher than Rs 401.03 crore. Net NPAs were worth Rs 443.75 crore, up from 195.24 crore.
CSB Bank shares closed down by 3.15 per cent at Rs 324.50 on BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU