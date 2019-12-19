Cummins India: A value trap for investors or value buy? Analysts cautious

The Cummins India stock has corrected by 34 per cent year-to-date. Not surprisingly, its valuations at 22x FY21 estimated earnings are also the lowest in six years. For investors, these valuations could imply two things.

One way of assessing it could be that with the worst behind in terms of growth and the stock probably bottoming out, Cummins India presents a good proposition in the capital goods space. However, the question is whether one has the visibility to call out the bottom yet with domestic growth estimated at just 3 – 5 per cent for FY20. Exports also remain on a weak ...