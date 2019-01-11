Cummins India ticks right boxes on growth, value; sees uptick in demand

Known to be a conservative capital goods major, the phase of cautious growth is perhaps nearing its end for Cummins India. The firm recently upgraded its growth target for domestic and export markets.

From 8–10 per cent growth guidance in India, Cummins is now confident of achieving 10–12 per cent growth in the domestic market in FY19. Likewise, it is hopeful of clocking 3–5 per cent growth overseas as against a flat revenue guidance earlier. Domestic prospects appear bright, thanks to an improvement led by traditional industries such as manufacturing, IT, ...