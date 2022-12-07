JUST IN
Cummins, Tecnimont to provide tech support to GAIL for MP gas company
Cummins, Tecnimont to provide tech support to GAIL for MP gas company

Global power solutions provider Cummins in collaboration with Tecnimont will help GAIL in setting up a proton exchange membrane electrolyzer for the public sector natural gas company

Cummins | GAIL

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

GAIL India
GAIL India logo | Photo: Wikipedia

Global power solutions provider Cummins in collaboration with Tecnimont will help GAIL in setting up a proton exchange membrane electrolyzer for the public sector natural gas company at Vijaipur in Madhya Pradesh, a release said on Wednesday.

The facility, said to be one of India largest, is expected to produce 4.3 tonnes of green hydrogen per day, which will be equivalent to around 10 MW of electrical power generation, it said.

Tecnimont Private Limited (TCMPL), an engineering, procurement and construction firm, is the Indian subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont Group.

Cummins said it will leverage its proprietary PEM electrolysis technology for the GAIL project.

"The GAIL green hydrogen production project based on our PEM electrolyzer technology is a first of its kind and will pave the way for many such projects in the future," said Ashwath Ram, Managing Director at Cummins India.

Cummins said it has supplied and commissioned more than 600 electrolyzers worldwide with PEM and alkaline technologies.

These electrolyzers operate in leading hydrogen use cases such as hydrogen refuelling stations, industrial applications, gas grids, and energy storage projects, as per the company.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 21:37 IST

