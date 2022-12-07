JUST IN
Retired BPCL Chairman Arun Kumar Singh appointed ONGC CMD for three years
Edtech firm Vedantu lays off 385 employees in 4th job cut round this year
Nalwa Steel & Power, two others submit resolution plans for McNally Bharat
Three of 10 Indians watch online videos at least once a month: Ormax Report
Govt open to a comprehensive package for Vodafone Idea, with conditions
NIIF to make investment of Rs 631 crore in GMR Group's Mopa airport in Goa
HCLTech joins hands with Intel and Mavenir for enterprise 5G solutions
Ola Electric scales up as it plans to gain a lead over competitors
Abrdn stake sale to boost passive flows in HDFC AMC, say analysts
Home loan rate to be costlier; realtors see decent impact on housing demand
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Myntra's End of Reason Sale set to cater to five million shoppers
Business Standard

Work on Adani's Vizhinjam port to resume after fishermen suspend protests

Fisherfolk camped in a makeshift shelter at Vizhinjam, in the state of Kerala since September, have blocked vehicles and halted work on a project they blame for coastal erosion

Topics
Adani Ports | Vizhinjam Port | Fishermen

Reuters  |  KOCHI, India 

Security personnel attempt to disperse fishermen and activists during a protest against Adani port project in Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo: PTI)

Construction on a $900-million port in southern India is set to resume on Thursday after mainly Christian villagers blocking the entrance to the site of the Adani Group project agreed to suspend their four-month-old protest, its leaders said.

Fisherfolk camped in a makeshift shelter at Vizhinjam, in the state of Kerala since September, have blocked vehicles and halted work on a project they blame for coastal erosion and affecting their livelihoods.

Billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has denied both accusations.

One of several Catholic priests leading the protests, Eugine H. Pereira, told Reuters the fishermen had agreed to remove the shelter and allow construction to resume while they await the results of an environmental impact study by an expert panel.

"This is only a temporary end to the strike," he said on Wednesday. "We will resume our strike if the core issues we raised are not resolved."

The protesters have started to dismantle their shelter of 1,200 square feet (112 sq m), consisting of poles holding up a roof of corrugated iron, protest leader Joy Jerald said.

An Adani Group official who declined to be identified said construction would restart on Thursday.

The port has strategic importance for both India and Adani, an ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Asia's richest man.

On completion, it will be India's first container transhipment hub, rivalling Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka for business on the lucrative east-west trade routes.

The Kerala government has said it was committed to the project, which supporters say will create jobs in the region.

But in a seven-point manifesto displayed at their shelter, the villagers say their protest will not end until plans have been made to resettle those who have lost their homes and land to the project and to coastal erosion.

The villagers now live in industrial warehouses.

Despite several court orders for the protesters to disband, police have taken little action for fear of igniting social and religious tension.

Security around the site, however, was beefed up more than a week ago after the villagers clashed with police. A Hindu group also held a rally in support of the project.

Pereira said the fishing community was halting the strike to clear "misunderstandings" about the protest, among them accusations by some state officials that the fishermen oppose development.

The Adani Group says the port complies with all laws and has cited studies that show it is not linked to shoreline erosion, which the Kerala government says is due to natural causes. The first phase of construction was due to be completed by end-2024.

Adani has previously faced protests in Australia, where environmental activists protested against his Carmichael coal mine project in the northeastern state of Queensland.

There, activists concerned about carbon emissions and damage to the Great Barrier Reef forced Adani to downsize production targets and delayed the first shipment from the mine by years.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Ports

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 19:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.