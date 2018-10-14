Cure.fit gears up for omni-channel play; launches first 'Eat.fit' outlet

Health tech and is gearing for an omni-channel play for its health food vertical by launching its first 'Eat.fit' restaurant in The company, founded by Myntra founder and former top executive Ankit Nagori, is looking forward to opening 50 such restaurants over the next two years.

“We started out with the app and gained customers for the Eat.fit service. Now with this store, and more to more, we expect to gain customers through footfalls and want to potentially convert them for other services of Cure.fit,” said Neeraj Aggarwal, head of Eat.fit business.

One of the four verticals of Cure.fit, Eat.fit is a small-format quick service restaurant which targets a healthy, nutrition-conscious audience. Earlier, it carried out its service only through online orders and kiosks at food courts and tech parks.

“While the food delivery model has worked very well for us, we wanted to launch an outlet to bring in more customers who can experience the delight of enjoying a meal guilt-free, and that can encourage them further in their fitness journey,” said Aniki Nagori, co-founder at the Bengaluru-based start-up.

is backed by leading venture capital firms such as Accel Partners, Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures India) and Kalaari Capital. Recently, the two-year-old startup raised $120 million in series C funding round, to support its expansion plan.



