Curefoods raises $62 mn, says will continue to acquire major cloud kitchens

-
ALSO READ
Inside Curefoods: How Ankit Nagori is building a Thrasio of cloud kitchens
Cloud kitchen and its recipe for success in India
Kallol Banerjee on Rebel Foods' journey from QSR to cloud kitchen unicorn
Repeal of farm laws, decline of cable TV, market, cloud kitchen
TMS, Ep 47: Repeal of farm laws, decline of cable TV, market, cloud kitchen
-
Cloud kitchen platform Curefoods on Wednesday said it has raised $62 million and will continue to acquire major cloud kitchen brands across the country.
The platform owns multiple brands and runs over 100 cloud kitchens in 12 cities.
The latest round saw participation from Iron Pillar, Chiratae Ventures, Sixteenth Street Capital, Accel Partners and Binny Bansal.
While $52 million came in equity funding, $10 million came in debt financing from Alteria Capital, BlackSoil Capital and Trifecta Capital, Curefoods said in a statement.
"Over the next decade, there will be an opportunity to build multiple food brands across cuisines and geographies. With the fund infusion, we plan on expanding across geographies, and meeting newer customer expectations," said Ankit Nagori, Founder of Curefoods.
Additionally, the company expects to make further inroads by geographically expanding its multi-brand kitchens across the country and building a D2C platform for all its brands.
"Curefoods is a tech-enabled rapidly growing food business characterised by innovation, agility, scale and acquisitions of leader brands," said Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman at Chiratae Ventures.
Curefoods commenced operations in 2020. It operates brands like EatFit, Yumlane, Aligarh House Biryani, Masalabox and CakeZone.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU