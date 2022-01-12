Beverages start-up Lahori gets $15 mn from Belgian fund Verlinvest

-
ALSO READ
COGOS raises $2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Transworld Group
Hevo raises $30 million in funding from Sequoia Capital India, others
AWS, MeitY Startup Hub collaborate to support growth of startups in India
DFAN, SCV form partnership to invest Rs 100 crore in tech startups
Bengaluru rises up global startup ecosystem ranks, Delhi and Mumbai follow
-
Punjab-based beverages start-up Lahori has raised USD 15 million from Belgium-based consumer-focused investor Verlinvest for a minority stake.
Lahori co-founder and Chief Executive Saurabh Munjal said the company will use the fund to double down on growth through offline and online expansion as well as to expand its retail presence apart from the development of new category-creating products.
Verlinvest is a leading global, family-owned evergreen investment group with multi-billion dollar assets under management backed by families who have together built one of the world's largest consumer beverage businesses.
Verlinvest has invested in several beverage firms globally, backing billion-dollar brands such as Oatly, Vita Coco, Hint water, among others. It also counts brands such Sula, Veeba, Epigamia, Byju's, Purplle and Wakefit among its India portfolio.
Shagun Tiwary Shah of Verlinvest said among all the beverage companies the country has ever seen, Lahori stood out for its taste, product innovation and customer pull. "We are excited to work with them on their next leg of growth."
The non-alcoholic beverage industry is expected to exceed USD 18 billion by 2026. The market remains underpenetrated with low per-capita consumption at about 5.5 litres per annum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU