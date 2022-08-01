JUST IN

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Q1 profit at Rs 16 cr; revenue soars three-fold
Singapore Airlines reports record Q1 profit boosted by travel demand
JK Paper Q1 consolidated net profit rises two-fold to Rs 264 crore
Indian Bank posts 4% rise in net profit to Rs 1,311 crore in first quarter
Indian Bank Q1 net profit at Rs 1,213 crore; total deposit up 8%
Mahindra Holidays reports Q1 PAT at Rs 29.8 cr on account of higher revenue
Bank of Baroda Q1 net profit increases 79.3% to Rs 2,168 crore; NII up 12%
Godfrey Phillips India's Q1 net profit rises 16.6% to Rs 131.05 crore
Sundram Fasteners' net profit rises 14.5% to Rs 138.03 cr during June qtr
Apple revenues from India nearly doubled in June quarter: Tim Cook
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Piramal Group charts growth path for financial services business

Bajaj Consumer Care reports 30.7% dip in Q1 net profit to Rs 33.9 cr

Business Standard

CV maker Ashok Leyland's sales jump 58% in July to 13,625 units

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said its total vehicle sales, including exports, jumped 58 per cent year-on-year to 13,625 units in July.

Topics
Ashok Leyland Auto | Ashok Leyland CVs | Ashok Leyland sales up

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Ashok Leyland, Trucks
Ashok Leyland

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Monday said its total vehicle sales, including exports, jumped 58 per cent year-on-year to 13,625 units in July.

The company had sold a total of 8,650 vehicles in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV), which include trucks and buses, rose 113 per cent to 8,148 units last month compared to 3,822 units sold in July 2021.

The Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) segment sales also increased 13 per cent to 5,477 units last month in comparison to July 2021 sales of 4,828 vehicles, Ashok Leyland said.

Total domestic sales (M&HCV+LCV) during the previous month stood at 12,715 units, an increase of 56 per cent over 8,129 units in July 2021, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Ashok Leyland Auto

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 16:08 IST

`
.