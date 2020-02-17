Daily lives, biz to be disrupted if Coronavirus not contained: Study

With over 68,500 infected across the globe and over 1,600 dead, the fear of the newly identified virus is spreading fast. Two more Indians on board a cruise ship off the Japanese cost tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

Only three cases have so far been detected in India, but a recent survey by LocalCircles shows if not contained soon it has potential to disrupt daily lives and businesses alike. Despite calls from the top deck of the government on opening up of business prospects for Indian firms due to closure of factories in China, the key concern for Indians remain the measures taken ...