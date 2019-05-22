Dairy board to commission Rs 242 cr automated plant in Odisha in 2020

The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) which is executing a milk processing dairy plant in Odisha with an outlay of Rs 242 crore on turnkey basis aims to make it operational by October 2020.

“Keeping in view the increase in demand for value added dairy products, NDDB’s wholly-owned subsidiary IDMC Ltd recently commissioned two ice cream plants each of 3,000 LPD (litres per day) at Sambalpur Dairy and Bhawani Patna Dairy. Currently, is executing a state-of-the-art 500,000 LPD automated milk processing dairy plant on turnkey with an outlay of Rs 242 crore for processing of liquid milk & packing, UHT and milk powder plant, butter making and packing, fermented products like butter milk , lassi, flavoured milk preparation and packing, ghee making & packing, paneer making and packing at Cuttack. We are hopeful that the plant will be operational by October 2020,” said Abhijit Bhattacharjee, group head (public relation and communications) in Bhubaneswar.

The project is developed for the Odisha State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (OMFED).

The Dairy Board has sanctioned a loan amounting to Rs 40.85 lakh in March 2019 to Greater Ganjam Gajapati Milk Union for purchase of five Milk ATMs, Pasteuriser and Homogeniser.

“This will help stimulate the marketing of the milk union. Eastern India’s first milk ATM will be set up at Berhampur, Ganjam with the support of and Tata Trust”, he added.

will donate about 625,000 tetra-packs of 200 ml flavoured milk to about 125,000 children at anganwadis in Puri which is one of the worst effected districts affected by cyclone Fani in the state. In addition the board will also provide about 300 tonnes fodder for Chilika Buffaloes in Puri.