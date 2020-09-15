Dalmia Bharat: Charting higher growth via expansions, acquisition

Investors have given a thumbs up after Dalmia Bharat announced the completion of the much awaited acquisition of Murli Industries on September 10, post market hours. Over three days, the stock is up 10 per cent and there could be more gains ahead.

Dalmia Bharat had submitted a resolution/revival plan for Murli Industries' 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) plants under NCLT during 2017 and 2019, which has only fructified now. The acquisition provides Dalmia better penetration and opportunity to gain market share in western India. It can also cater to Telangana, Karnataka and ...