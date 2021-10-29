Dalmia Cement to set up Rs 577 crore plant in Jharkhand's Bokaro

-
ALSO READ
Larger cement companies better placed despite higher valuations
Market outlook: Should you sell stocks in May and go away?
Market Outlook: Nifty, Bank Nifty on divergent path; 2 stocks to short
Indian cement makers' price hikes to support margins: Fitch Ratings
Analysts see 20% upside in this FMCG stock on strong outlook, product mix
-
Dalmia Cement will set-up a 2 million tonne plant at Jharkhand's Bokaro at an estimated cost of Rs 577 crore, Jharkhand government said on Friday.
The Jharkhand government has ensured allotment of land for the cement plant, a statement from the state government said.
The cement maker had expressed commitment in this regard during the Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (JIIPP) 2021 in New Delhi on August 28, launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
"The Jharkhand government has made available 16 acres land for the project to the company at Balidih in Bokaro as per the Memorandum of Understanding within the timeframe and lease deed has been executed. The company will invest Rs 577 crore in the construction of the plant," the statement said.
The work on the project will commence in November and the 2 million tonne plant is scheduled to be completed in a year's span, the statement added.
Eyeing to attract big-ticket investments and make Jharkhand a leading hub for manufacturing of electric vehicles, among others, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier offered sops and facilities to mega industrial players including Tatas, Vedanta, SAIL, NTPC and Maruti Suzuki.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU