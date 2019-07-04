Dalmia Nisus Finance to buy two PE funds with total asset of Rs 850 cr

Mumbai-based fund manager Dalmia Nisus Finance Investment Managers is looking to buy two real estate private equity funds with a total asset under management (AUM) of Rs 850 crore. Dalmia Nisus Finance is promoted by Mumbai-based Dalmia Group and a fund manager named Nisus Finance. “We will buy two funds with AUM of Rs 450 crore and Rs 400 crore, respectively.

It will be a secondary buyout,” said Amit Goenka, managing director at Nisus Finance. “In the current environment, real estate asset management needs skill sets and wherewithal to give exits. Both groups ...