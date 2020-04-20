Dassault Reliance Aerospace resumes operation at MIHAN with 25-30% strength

-
Dassault Reliance Aerospace has re-started operations today at the MIHAN special economic zone (SEZ), the company said in a statement.
“As part of the Government's initiative to restart operations in phased manner, Dassault Reliance Aerospace (DRAL) has resumed operations today, at MIHAN SEZ, in Nagpur,” the company said in its statement today.
Anil Ambani-promoter Reliance Infrastructure holds 51 per cent stake in the DRAL joint venture and Dassault Aviation holds the remaining 49 per cent stake.
DRAL, in this first phase, will operate at 25 to 30 percent of its current strength. It plans to gradually scale up operations later in consultation with District Administration and MIHAN authorities. The joint venture supplies aero structure assemblies for Falcon 2000 business jets and components for Rafale aircraft and is part of the global supply chain for Dassault Aviation.
Elaborating on the safety measures taken, the statement added, “All precautionary measures have been taken to ensure safe working environment under the prevailing circumstances.”
