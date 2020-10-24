Days after failed delisting, Vedanta board okays interim dividend for FY21

-
ALSO READ
Vedanta hits 10% upper circuit on delisting plan; stock up 27% in 3 days
FMCG major Britannia to issue bonus debentures and payment of dividend
Moody's places Vedanta Resources CFR under review for downgrade
Vedanta tanks 10% as delisting offer fails; Co to mull future action today
Vedanta gains 6% as board to consider interim dividend on Saturday
-
Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said its board has approved the first interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share for the current fiscal amounting to Rs 3,500 crore.
The announcement has come days after the failed delisting offer of the metal to mining conglomerate.
"The board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Saturday, October 24, 2020, have approved first interim dividend of Rs 9.50 per equity share i.e. 950 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the Financial Year 2020-21 amounting to Rs 3,500 crore," Vedanta Ltd said in a filing to BSE.
The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is October 31, the filing said.
The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, it added.
Shareholders were waiting for the dividend announcement from Vedanta after the company's delisting process failed this month.
Vedanta Ltd's delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders.
In a regulatory filing, Vedanta had said its buyback offer is deemed to have failed as per the terms of the delisting regulations after promoter Vedanta Resources did not receive the required number of shares to delist the firm.
A large number of unconfirmed bids and some technical glitches in the tender process are likely to have contributed to the failure.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU