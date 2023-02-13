JUST IN
Vodafone Idea in talks with banks to refinance Rs 3-4k crore loans
Business Standard

DBS says not concerned about exposure to Adani group amid Hindenburg rout

DBS Group has a tightly managed exposure to India's troubled Adani group of companies, the CEO of Southeast Asia's largest bank said on Monday

DBS Bank | Adani Group

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 

DBS. Photo: Bloomberg
DBS. Photo: Bloomberg

DBS Group has a tightly managed exposure to India's troubled Adani group of companies, the CEO of Southeast Asia's largest bank said on Monday.

"They're solid, cash generating companies, so we're not concerned about the exposure," he told reporters at a media briefing on Monday.

 

 

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 09:03 IST

