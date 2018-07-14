DCB Bank Q1 profit at Rs 700 million against Rs 650 million in Q!FY18

Ltd on Satruday reported profit after tax of Rs 700 million for the first of the current fiscal.

"The bank's profit after tax was at Rs 700 million in Q1 FY 2019 as against Rs 650 million in Q1 FY 2018," DCB said in a statement.

The bank said its operating profit rose to Rs 1.41 billion during the June from Rs 1.36 billion in the corresponding of 2017-18.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Murali M. Natrajan said: "We have been able to achieve the envisaged growth from the branch expansion programme. Margins are under pressure especially in mortgage and corporate loan book. We continue to be watchful of NPAs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)