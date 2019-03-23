JUST IN
DCM Shriram to raise $35 mn from IFC to support $86 mn capex plan

The company proposes to expand sugar capacity and ramp up co-generation plant and distillery unit in UP

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

DCM Shriram factory | Photo: Company website
DCM Shriram factory | Photo: Company website

DCM Shriram Limited plans to raise $35 million from IFC to support its $86.1 million capital expenditure plan to expand sugar production, co-generation plant and distillery unit in Uttar Pradesh.

IFC's proposed investment consists of an A-loan of $35 million by way of an external commercial borrowing (ECB), said IFC.

DCM's main business lines include agribusiness (fertilisers, seeds, sugar and trading of farm inputs) and Chloro-Vinyl (caustic soda, chlorine & polyvinyl chloride, or PVC).

The company's brownfield expansion at its existing sugar plant at Hariawan in Uttar Pradesh involves crushing an incremental 5,000 tonnes of cane per day. Installation of a 30 Mw cogeneration power plant using bagasse as fuel in Hariawan and an expansion of its distillery capacity in Ajbapur.

DCM Shriram Limited is a listed company on the Exchanges with revenues of around $ 1.06 billion and bet profit of around $104 million for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

The Company had a market capitalisation of approximately $ 866 million as of February 22, 2019. Promoters hold approximately 66 per cent of the shares in DCM Shriram and the rest is held by institutional and public shareholders.
First Published: Sat, March 23 2019. 09:39 IST

