Dealing with pandemic: Buyers, sellers need to reassess impact of COVID-19

The government recently extended the bidding deadline for Air India from March 17 to April 30. That could well be a portent of the shape of things to come in the deal-making world, stuck by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Facing the heat are distressed M&A activities in projects going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). Travel restrictions and other clampdown measures make time-critical deal-making a challenge, leading to legal and regulatory complications, say experts. “The committee of creditors of many companies undergoing the CIRP are ...