Deeptech startup Spyne raises $7 mn in latest funding round led by Accel

Deeptech startup Spyne, has raised $7 million in their latest funding round. Led by Accel, the funding round also witnessed participation from other investors including Storm Ventures, Smile Group, Pentathlon Ventures, Core91, and prominent founders/CXOs from leading Internet .



The fresh capital will be invested in acquiring the right talent, bolstering global expansion including the US market, and setting up a state-of-the-art Computer Vision lab for deeper R&D in the space. The brand also intends to expand its technological horizons into the field of AR/VR to build products for Metaverse and Omniverse.



Founded in 2018 by Sanjay Kumar and Deepti Prasad, Spyne develops 100 per cent automatic, industry-first AI image processing products to help large e-commerce marketplaces in the automotive, fashion, and retail industry enhance the visual value of the images without a physical studio.



Sanjay Kumar, co-founder, and CEO at Spyne, said, “Our vision is to empower the smallest of sellers, situated in the farthest of corners, to create superior product images and videos, without the need of any experts. They only need a smartphone to sell online and compete with big sellers. In the last 12 months, we launched multiple use cases across automotive, food, e-commerce, and fashion verticals seeing phenomenal growth in revenues. We would like to thank Accel, Storm Ventures, and all our investors for joining us in our journey and helping us make this growth trajectory steeper by entering this next phase of the business journey.”



At present, the brand is currently serving 80+ customers including Amazon India, Flipkart, Karvi, OLACars, SellAnyCar, Udaan, etc. across 15+ countries. The company has also recently launched its self-serve AI technology for the automotive industry- Spyne AI – Cars and will further be replicating the model for the e-commerce and food industry in the upcoming months.



Pratik Agarwal, principal at Accel, said, “We’re thrilled to partner up with Deepti and Sanjay in building out their vision for Spyne! e-commerce continues to penetrate all retail spending but we believe for further growth it’s essential to enable small merchants to easily and effectively list their merchandise on e-commerce platforms.”



Arun Penmetsa, partner at Storm Ventures, said, “A key component of an effective and scalable e-commerce strategy is to use high-quality visual images that represent the brand well and increase purchase intent while highlighting the value of the product. However, the process of creating and managing images at scale has been difficult, manual, and expensive. Spyne solves this problem through an innovative AI solution that moves the entire process to mobile and converts natural images into high-quality professional ones automatically and instantly. Customers across many industries have seen more than a 10x improvement in efficiency across thousands of images using Spyne.”



Spyne has been transforming the way businesses create their catalog using state-of-the-art AI technology and helping them create stunning catalogs that drive 40% better conversions. With a dedicated team of 100+ employees including tech experts, industry analysts, and thought leaders, Spyne further plans to introduce new products and categories including food, e-commerce, fashion, and real-estate.