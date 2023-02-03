Delay in fund raising helped improve Switch valuation: Dheeraj Hinduja

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the and commercial vehicle major, is all set to come out with the electric versions of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) Bada Dost and Dost this year, and is already in talks with e-commerce and logistics players in this regard. The company’s Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja talks to Shine Jacob about its EV plans, how delay in fund raising helped Switch Mobility and the dip in demand in international business. Edited Excerpts: