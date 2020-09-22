Delhi and Mumbai slide in ARPU ranking, Kerala remains No. 1: Trai data

If you thought Mumbai and Delhi, which have the highest percentage of post-paid customers, also provide telcos with the biggest average revenue per user (ARPU), think again.

The data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) last week shows that both Mumbai and Delhi have lost their prized slots in terms of ARPU value and tumbled down the pecking order of the top ARPU circles in the country in the March quarter of FY20, compared to the previous quarter. According to telecom companies, the key reason for this is the reverse migration of labour in the wake of the ...