Business Standard

Demand growth stays buoyant for Cummins India; profitability under pressure

Cummins India's stock has gained 27 per cent since its lows in June, helped by a strong first quarter, expectation of improved demand and margin recovery.

Topics
Cummins India | Cummins | Stock Market

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Cummins India
Cummins India revenue in Q1FY23 was up 42 per cent and 13 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,687 crore.

Cummins India’s stock has gained 27 per cent since its lows in June, helped by a strong first quarter, expectation of improved demand and margin recovery. Some brokerages have revised their earnings estimates upwards but others are cautious.

Read our full coverage on Cummins India

First Published: Mon, August 22 2022. 20:36 IST

