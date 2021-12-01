Dentist, CAs among five independent directors appointed by Bharat Petroleum

-
-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) announced the appointment of five independent directors on Wednesday. A company statement said that Pradeep Vishambhar Agrawal, Ghanshyam Sher, Aiswarya Biswal, Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat and Gopal Krishna Agarwal have been appointed as Independent Directors on the Board for three years.
They were appointed as Directors on the Board with effect from November 12, 2021.
Pradeep Vishambhar Agrawal is a Chartered Accountant and a Company Secretary. Ghanshyam Sher is an Advocate who specialises in Legal advice and Social Service. Aiswarya Biswal is a dentist who has worked on the prevention of Oral cancer and preventable dental diseases. Bhagwati Prasad Saraswat holds a doctorate in Financial Evolution of Drugs and Pharmaceutical Companies in India. Gopal Krishna Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant and has co-authored a book ‘Water an Element of Life: Price Sensitivity and Consumption by the Marginalised” published by Bloomsbury India.
