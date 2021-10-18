Despite strong Q2 numbers, large deals become scarce for IT majors

The second quarter of FY22 continued to show double digit growth for the top four IT services providers, with every vertical and geography growing well, even though the total contract value (TCV) looked soft for all the players. The trend was first evident in Accenture’s Q4 numbers, which saw its TCV in outsourcing deals softer.

A soft TCV does not mean that growth is declining, but it does point to the trend of few and scarcer mega deals. Analysts Business Standard spoke to said that the soft TCV is a concern, but the near-term double-digit growth of the sector is ...