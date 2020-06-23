DHFL bidders turn jittery as auditors expose holes in company's books

The potential bidders of bankrupt housing finance firm, Ltd are a nervous lot as the auditor’s report for the fiscal 2020 has warned of gaping holes in the company’s books. The new management, led by a Reserve Bank of India appointed administrator, has also indicated that till the forensic audits and investigations by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate are over, it will not be able to present a clear view of financial data of the company.

On February 17 this year, lenders had received expression of interest (EoIs) from 24 for DHFL’s three separate loan portfolios.

The bidders included KKR, Bain Capital, Arcil, Oaktree which had bid for all the three portfolios while some other bid only for the retail portfolio and the slum redevelopment loan portfolio.

"We have to wait for the clear picture as the company is facing a fraud investigation and it will be difficult to do due diligence due to absence of authentic data," said one of the bidder.

Indian lenders and operational creditors have made claims worth Rs 87,000 crore against the company while fixed depositors are claiming another Rs 4,500 crore.

The auditor’s report for the fiscal 2020 said the the wholesale loan portfolio aggregating Rs 49,585 crore (pursuant to classification of this portfolio to held for sale in the previous year ended on March 31, 2019) has been a valued as on March 31 2020 at Rs 30,732 crore, with the resulting fair value loss of Rs 18,853 crore.

Of this, fair value loss aggregating Rs 5,986 crore has been accounted up to 31 December 2019 and balance loss of Rs 12,867 crore has been charged to the statement of profit and loss for the quarter ended 31st March 2020.

The basis of valuation of the portfolio changed during the current quarter ended March 31, 2020 by discounting the cash flow assessed by the external valuer. This was as against the contractual cash flow used by the erstwhile management in the previous year and during the nine months ended on 31st December 2019. Further, as an outcome of valuation exercise to be completed during the insolvency process, this valuation may undergo further change, the auditor said.

“The recoverability or otherwise of these loans is yet to be ascertained and hence the appropriate provision has been made as a prudent measure on fair valuation method as per Ind As provisions,” the auditor said.

The new management observed that an amount of Rs 3,019 crore have not been reconciled and could not be mapped to any security against which these funds were disbursed in the past, the auditor said.

The process of identifying and mapping of this amount to any scheme under which they were disbursed and further steps to be taken basis the findings, are being addressed as a part of insolvency process and the same is underway and the transaction audit report may reveal further details in this regard, the auditor said.

The company is still calculating the data of retail loans due to data deficiencies, the company said in its annual results while announcing a loss of Rs 13,612 crore for the fiscal 2020.