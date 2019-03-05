Digital loans soar on faster adoption by millennials, low-salary customers

Fintech start-ups working in the unsecured consumer loan segment are gaining traction with rising adoption from millennials and hitherto ignored low-income salaried individuals. Traditionally, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) disburse personal loans starting from Rs one lakh to individuals having salaries more than Rs 30,000 and a good credit score.

They hardly venture into a segment where salaries are lower than this amount. Seeing an opportunity in this vast universe, most fintech firms are targeting consumers whose salaries are below Rs 30,000 and who have a ...