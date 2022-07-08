Digital manufacturing firm Zetwerk elevates Ankit Fatehpuria as co-founder

Zetwerk, a digital manufacturing company, on Thursday, announced the elevation of Ankit Fatehpuria as the fifth co-founder of the firm. It said Fatehpuria, who joined Zetwerk in March 2019, single-handedly set up the finance function for the company.

During this stint heading finance, he also seeded and scaled various business verticals for Zetwerk. In addition, Fatehpuria has also been instrumental in initiating relationships with banks and financial institutions for the company both within India and abroad.

The firm said he will now be even more closely involved in helping Zetwerk’s mission to modernise manufacturing and to build an enduring company.

“Ankit’s (Fatehpuria)contribution to building Zetwerk has been exemplary,” said Amrit Acharya, co-founder and CEO, Zetwerk. “He has demonstrated great leadership in crucial situations.”

Before joining Zetwerk, Fatehpuria served as a category finance manager at ITC and internal auditor at Indian Oil Corporation. He is a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and an alumnus of St Xavier’s College, Kolkata.

Zetwerk was founded in 2018 by Amrit Acharya, Srinath Ramakkrushnan, Rahul Sharma and Vishal Chaudhary.