OIL suspends work for dousing Baghjan gas well blaze as casing valve cracks
Digital tech firm Brillio expands footprint, opens new office in Chennai

Digital technology consulting and solutions company Brillio on Wednesday opened its fifth office here considering the Tamil Nadu capital as a key talent hub.

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

solutions company Brillio on Wednesday opened its fifth office here considering the Tamil Nadu capital as a key talent hub.

"With this new office, Brillio aims to accelerate its work-from-anywhere model designed to support its customers with best-in-class talent in emerging digital technology skill areas," a statement from the company said.

Commenting on the new office, Brillio's chief operating and delivery officer Aftab Ullah said, "We are thrilled to set up a delivery facility in Chennai and scale up our operations and capabilities."


"The new office enables Brillio to serve our customers better and expand our access to world-class talent this city offers," he said.

Brillio's mission is to be the leading digital technology services provider in the world and the company was forging ahead in a challenging global market, he said.

The company has presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune with a total strength of almost 2,000 employees in the country, the statement said.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 23:16 IST

