Digital tech firm Brillio expands footprint, opens new office in Chennai

IT



solutions company Brillio on Wednesday opened its fifth office here considering the Tamil Nadu capital as a key talent hub.

"With this new office, Brillio aims to accelerate its work-from-anywhere model designed to support its customers with best-in-class talent in emerging skill areas," a statement from the company said.

Commenting on the new office, Brillio's chief operating and delivery officer Aftab Ullah said, "We are thrilled to set up a delivery facility in and scale up our operations and capabilities."



"The new office enables Brillio to serve our customers better and expand our access to world-class talent this city offers," he said.

Brillio's mission is to be the leading services provider in the world and the company was forging ahead in a challenging global market, he said.

The company has presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune with a total strength of almost 2,000 employees in the country, the statement said.

