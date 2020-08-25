JUST IN
MF industry's digital drive helps in collections of new fund offerings
Business Standard

Discretionary exposure to keep growth under pressure at BASF India

The agrochemicals segment, however, should be able to offset some of the growth challenges

Topics
BASF India  | Agrochemical companies | Kharif season

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The stock of BASF India gained nearly 30 per cent over the past week on institutional buying and growth expectations, especially in the agrochemicals segment. In addition to top line growth, the Indian subsidiary of the world’s second largest chemical company is also looking at improving margins across its various segments.

Near-term growth will be led by the agrochemicals segment, which accounted for a quarter of its revenues in the June quarter. Even as the overall revenues in the June quarter were up about 10 per cent, agrochemical growth came in higher by 26 per cent ...

First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 18:21 IST

