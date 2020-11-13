Disney revenue better than expected as it starts climbing out of Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 impact: Disney Parks decides to fire 28,000 US employees
Disney takes $5-bn hit but Covid-19 pandemic impact not as bad as feared
Disney to cut 28,000 jobs as coronavirus slams its theme park business
Disney wants to do a Netflix, rejigs operations to focus on streaming
Ficci Frames: Consumers must pay for content, says Disney's Uday Shankar
-
By Lisa Richwine and Akanksha Rana
(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co
Overall revenue fell 23% to $14.71 billion (£11.22 billion) in the quarter, above analysts' average estimate of about $14.2 billion.
Disney's adjusted loss per share, excluding one-time items of 20 cents, also beat Wall Street expectations of a more drastic 70 cents per share loss.
Disney shares jumped 5.6% to $143.12 in after-hours trading.
One year after it launched the Disney+ online streaming subscription to compete with Netflix Inc
Disney+ faces a test, however, as a one-year free trial offer for millions of Verizon Communications Inc
Disney's businesses outside of streaming have been hammered by the global COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak forced the company to close theme parks, suspend cruises and delay movie releases, and it left ESPN without major sports broadcasts. Disney said the pandemic reduced profit at its parks units by $2.4 billion.
"Even with the disruption caused by COVID-19, we've been able to effectively manage our businesses while also taking bold, deliberate steps to position our company for greater long-term growth," Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a statement.
The parks have started to welcome back visitors and sports leagues have resumed play, though a rise in cases in Europe and the United States threatens that progress.
During the quarter that ended in September, most of Disney's theme parks, including its flagship resort in Florida, had reopened but with limited attendance, mask requirements and other safeguards. The parks and consumer products business lost $1.1 billion in operating income, less than analysts expected.
Disneyland in California has been shut since March, and Disneyland Paris was forced to close for a second time in October as virus cases spiked in France.
At the media networks segment, the return of major sports helped boost ESPN. The unit reported $1.9 billion in operating income, up 5% from a year earlier.
Profit at the movie studio slumped 61% to $419 million, as the company delayed major movie releases until 2021 and many theaters remained closed.
Disney in October announced a restructuring designed to put more emphasis on streaming as the company's future. The streaming unit, known as direct-to-consumer and international, has been losing money as it invests to build Disney+. For the quarter that ended in September, the division lost $580 million, less than the $1.0 billion that analysts expected.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Cynthia Osterman)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU