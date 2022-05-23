Divi's Lab Q4 net up 78% at Rs 895 cr, revenue rises 41% to Rs 2,518 cr

Divi's Laboratories on Monday said its consolidated net profit increased by 78 per cent to Rs 895 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

The drug maker had reported a net profit of Rs 502 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,518 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022, as against Rs 1,788 crore in the year-ago period, Divi's Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended in March 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,960 crore as against Rs 1,984 crore in FY21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 8,960 crore as compared with Rs 6,969 crore in 2020-21.

The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per share of face value Rs 2 (1,500 per cent) for 2021-22, subject to approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting.

Shares of the company were trading 6.37 per cent down at Rs 4,032.35 apiece on the BSE.

