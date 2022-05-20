Nuvoco Vistas Corp Q4 profit down 22% at Rs 29 cr, revenue jumps 11.34%

Corp Ltd on Friday reported a decline of 22.37 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.11 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 37.50 crore in the March quarter of previous year, Corp said in a regulatory filing.

However, its revenue from the operations was up 11.34 per cent at Rs 2,930.18 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,631.61 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,881.13 crore in Q4/FY 2021-22.

Shares of Corp Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 299.50 on BSE, up 1.47 per cent from the previous close.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)