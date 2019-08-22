DLF stock falls as tussle with Sebi re-emerges; loses Rs 6,758 cr in m-cap

The company lost Rs 6,758 crore in market capitalisation on Thursday, after a report that the Supreme Court (SC) had issued a notice to it. had to hold a conference with its investors and market analysts to allay worries. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also sought a clarification from the company.

The SC had actually issued the notice on July 22. said it would be responding in due course. During intraday trade, the Gurgaon-headquartered company's share price fell 19.7 per cent on the BSE exchange. It closed at Rs 144.3 or 15.9 per cent lower than on Wednesday.

The company has been in a dispute with Sebi, after complaints of irregularities in an Initial Public Offer of shares and fund raising in 2013. The matter began when a petitioner, K K Sinha, complained in 2013. The initial order by went against but it then got a favourable order at the Securities Appellate Tribunal in 2015. then appealed to the SC.

It was later also alleged that DLF failed to disclose all land related litigation pending in various courts during its two rounds of fund raising, in 2013 and 2019. During these two rounds, the company had raised close to Rs 5,100 crore from investors, including UBS, HSBC, Marshall & Wace and Goldman Sachs, and one of its institutional shareholders, Oppenheimer.

A company spokesperson denied any wrongdoing. “All material disclosures that needed to be done have been put out in the QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement document) and were vetted by the lawyers and bankers concerned. Besides, this particular case that the complainant has mentioned pertains to a small parcel of land of five-six acres, belonging to a company that is not our subsidiary. In the notice, the SC has only asked for our views, on whether this complainant should be impleaded in the said matter or not," he said.

There have also been allegations of violation of the land ceiling law and that the company bought various lots at lower rates in Haryana through numerous subsidiary DLF in its latest annual report said, “The company’s land reserves are in strategic locations, acquired at historical costs”.

That 2018-19 report said DLF Ltd, holding company of the group, had at least 106 subsidiaries and nine associate companies, where its holding ranges from 25 to 97 per cent. According to independent auditors of the company, DLF’s investment in its subsidiaries, associate firms and joint ventures stood at Rs 9,535.9 crore as of end-March, 2019.

The company further said at least two land lots, of 19.5 acres and 37 acres in Gurugram, owned by subsidiary DLF Assets, were under litigation. However, this subsidiary was transferred to DLF Cyber City Developers (DCCDL), a 2:1 joint venture between DLF and Singapore’s sovereign fund, GIC, in 2018-19. In August 2018, DLF lowered its payables to DCCDL by Rs 3,100 crore, to Rs 5,600 crore.

GIC, which was a key shareholder in DLF, continues to hold nearly a third of DCCDL, rental arm of the DLF group. In April 2019, GIC sold some 70 million DLF shares worth Rs 1,344 crore to other institutional investors in a block deal. The Singapore wealth fund had nearly 83.9 million DLF shares in April 2018; it now holds about 9.1 million.