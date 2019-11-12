DoT asks BSNL to take steps on non-payment of ITS officers' salaries

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked (BSNL) to take corrective steps on non-payment of salaries to the Indian Telecom Service (ITS) posted in the company.

in a letter to the Chairman and Managing Director, has taken note of the complaints and told that the delay in disbursement of salaries and non-payment of allowances to the ITS officers working in is a violation of terms and conditions of deployment of ITS officers and is creating a disparity between the ITS officers working in BSNL and

The Department of Telecommunications acknowledged that it has received several represenations of ITS officers currently working in BSNL, raising their concerns in delay of disbursement of salaries to them during the past six months and some other issues related to GPF contribution, leave salary and pension contribution, reimbursement of medical allowance, LTC, TA among others.

has drawn BSNL's attention to its earlier circular on terms and conditions of posting of ITS officers in BSNL and MTNL. The circular issued in 2013 says during the deployment, they will continue to be government servants and will draw pay and allowances as are admissible to government officers of the equivalent grade.

DoT has asked BSNL to look into the matter and address the issues raised by the ITS officers for "necessary corrective action".