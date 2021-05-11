DoT seeks 'frontline' tag for telco field force amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Department of Telecommunications has asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider frontline telecom workers are ‘telecom warriors’ and prioritise them for receiving the vaccine.

This has been done on the suggestion of the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

“Department of Telecommunications endorses the request of COAI. There is no doubt that the telecom field-force continues to work relentlessly to ensure uninterrupted data and voice services and that the risk exposure to Covid is high,” Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said in a communication to the Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.