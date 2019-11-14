Dr Reddy's enters India's nutrition segment with a drink for diabetics

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced its entry into India's segment with the launch of drink 'Celevida'. "It is a first of its kind product under Dr Reddy's portfolio and clinically proven to help manage blood glucose levels among Indian patients", the company said.

Dr Reddy's 'Celevida' is formulated to have high protein, high fibre and slowly digested carbohydrates, which will support in managing the postprandial blood glucose response and satiety, according to the company.

"We are pleased to mark our foray into the nutrition segment with Celevida, which will address the unmet nutrition needs of the patients in India. Through this nutrition drink, we continue to work towards making a positive impact on people's health and quality of life," M V Ramana, chief executive officer, Branded markets(India and Emerging Markets) of Dr Reddy's said.